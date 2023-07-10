News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 15 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:09 BST

Here are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Bridlington.

From a holiday letting business for £2,250,000, to a five bedroom terraced house for £125,000- there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/ to find out more about these properties.

This one bedroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £135,000.

1. Bempton Oval, Bridlington

This one bedroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £135,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom property has an enclosed garden and is for sale with Boutique Property Shop for £135,000.

2. Cranbeck Close, Bridlington

This two bedroom property has an enclosed garden and is for sale with Boutique Property Shop for £135,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains for £169,950.

3. Midway Avenue, Bridlington

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains for £169,950. Photo: Zoopla

This established holiday letting business includes 10 spacious holiday letting cottages, situated around an attractive courtyard. It is for sale with Carter Jonas for £2,250,000.

4. Flamborough Road, Sewerby, Bridlington

This established holiday letting business includes 10 spacious holiday letting cottages, situated around an attractive courtyard. It is for sale with Carter Jonas for £2,250,000. Photo: Zoopla

