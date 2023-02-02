IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week
There are some really interesting properties currently for sale in Scarborough, we take a look at some of the ones that have entered the market this week.
By Louise Perrin
20 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:05pm
Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/
Page 1 of 4