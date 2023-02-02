News you can trust since 1882
There are some stunning properties available to buy in Scarborough this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

There are some really interesting properties currently for sale in Scarborough, we take a look at some of the ones that have entered the market this week.

By Louise Perrin
20 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:05pm

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Burniston Road, Scarborough

This four bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £500,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Mountside, Scarborough

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with CPH Property Services at a guide price of £150,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Constantine Crescent, Scarborough

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services at a guide price of £385,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Gordon Street, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Tipple Underwood for £155,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
