IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market
Here is a selection of properties the Bridlington area that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST
There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in and around Bridlington.
From a nine bedroom property for £200,000, to a one bedroom flat for £80,000, there is a lot of variety on the East Yorkshire coast property market.
Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in the Bridlington are on the Zoopla website right now.
Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/ to find out more about these properties.
