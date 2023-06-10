News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 17 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties the Bridlington area that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in and around Bridlington.

From a nine bedroom property for £200,000, to a one bedroom flat for £80,000, there is a lot of variety on the East Yorkshire coast property market.

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in the Bridlington are on the Zoopla website right now.

Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/ to find out more about these properties.

This bedroom detached bungalow has a sunroom and is for sale with Hunters for £215,000.

1. Ribblesdale Close, Bridlington

This bedroom detached bungalow has a sunroom and is for sale with Hunters for £215,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Strike for £230,000.

2. Pinfold Lane, Bridlington

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Strike for £230,000. Photo: Zoopla

This nine bedroom and nine bathroom end terrace house used to be a B&B. It is for sale with rezee for £200,000.

3. Vernon Road, Bridlington

This nine bedroom and nine bathroom end terrace house used to be a B&B. It is for sale with rezee for £200,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom detached house is for sale with Denton Estate Agents for £530,000.

4. Belvedere Parade, Bridlington

This four bedroom detached house is for sale with Denton Estate Agents for £530,000. Photo: Zoopla

