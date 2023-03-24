News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
5 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
7 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
9 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
10 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
These seventeen properties in Scarborough are new to the market this week
These seventeen properties in Scarborough are new to the market this week
These seventeen properties in Scarborough are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

There are some lovely properties currently for sale in Scarborough, we take a look at some of the ones that have entered the market this week.

By Louise Perrin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT

Here we take a look at 17 properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with Colin Ellis at a guide price of £350,000.

1. Alexandra Park, Scarborough

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with Colin Ellis at a guide price of £350,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three/four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached dormer bungalow is currently for sale with CPH Property Services for offers over £250,000.

2. Chantry Road, East Ayton

This three/four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached dormer bungalow is currently for sale with CPH Property Services for offers over £250,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is currently for sale with Hunters for offers in the region of £280,000.

3. Heron Lane, Crossgates

This two bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is currently for sale with Hunters for offers in the region of £280,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with Hunters for offers over £165,000.

4. Shire Croft, Eastfield

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with Hunters for offers over £165,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
ScarboroughZoopla