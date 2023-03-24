IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week
There are some lovely properties currently for sale in Scarborough, we take a look at some of the ones that have entered the market this week.
By Louise Perrin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT
Here we take a look at 17 properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk
Page 1 of 5