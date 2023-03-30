News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

There are some very attractive properties currently for sale in Scarborough, we take a look at some of the ones that have entered the market this week.

By Louise Perrin
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 17:31 BST

Here we take a look at 17 properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is currently for sale with Colin Ellis for offers in the region of £499,950

1. Bridge Close, Burniston

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is currently for sale with Colin Ellis for offers in the region of £499,950 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with Linden Homes for £209,950

2. Stoney Haggs Road, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with Linden Homes for £209,950 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with Colin Ellis at a guide price of £495,000

3. FIley Road, Scarborough

This five bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with Colin Ellis at a guide price of £495,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom end-terrace house is currently for sale with Hunters for offers over £230,000

4. Stoney Haggs Road, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom end-terrace house is currently for sale with Hunters for offers over £230,000 Photo: Zoopla

