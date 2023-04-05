News you can trust since 1882
Some of the properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties for sale in Scarborough new to the market this week

If you’re looking for a new property in the Scarborough area, our selection of properties added to the market this week may be the perfect place to start your search.

By Louise Perrin
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST

Here we take a look at 19 properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is currently for sale with Tipple Underwood for offers over £265,000

1. Lady Edith's Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is currently for sale with Tipple Underwood for offers over £265,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and three bathroom new detached house is currently for sale with Keepmoat Homes for £368,995

2. Station Road, Scalby

This four bedroom and three bathroom new detached house is currently for sale with Keepmoat Homes for £368,995 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is currently for sale with Hunters for £230,000

3. Coniston Way, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is currently for sale with Hunters for £230,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom barn conversion is currently for sale with Four Walls or More at a guide price of £410,000

4. High Street, Burniston

This four bedroom and two bathroom barn conversion is currently for sale with Four Walls or More at a guide price of £410,000 Photo: Zoopla

