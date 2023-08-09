IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 21 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market
Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in Bridlington.
From an 6 bedroom semi-detached house for £245,000, to a one bedroom flat for £55,000, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.
Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.
Page 1 of 6