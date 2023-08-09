IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 21 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.

Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in Bridlington.

From an 6 bedroom semi-detached house for £245,000, to a one bedroom flat for £55,000, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

1 . Marshall Avenue, Bridlington This six bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains for £245,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington This one bedroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £55,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . St. Johns Avenue, Bridlington This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £215,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Victory Way, Bridlington This two bedroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains for £94,500. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

