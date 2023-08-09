News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 21 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market.We take a look at 21 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market.
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 21 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST

Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in Bridlington.

From an 6 bedroom semi-detached house for £245,000, to a one bedroom flat for £55,000, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

This six bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains for £245,000.

1. Marshall Avenue, Bridlington

This six bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains for £245,000. Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £55,000.

2. Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington

This one bedroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £55,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £215,000.

3. St. Johns Avenue, Bridlington

This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £215,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains for £94,500.

4. Victory Way, Bridlington

This two bedroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains for £94,500. Photo: Zoopla

