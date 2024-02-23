IN PICTURES: Take a look at this unusual church conversion with near Bridlington that has recently been reduced

Previously on the market for £595,000 last year, this price reduction offers someone who loves original features an incredible opportunity to buy their own piece of history near the coast.

The master craftsman builders, Liebre Developments, applied their craft in 2021 to this stunning Church conversion integrating and repurposing many remaining original features combining them, using their creativity and skills, to create a truly unique, luxurious home from which to enjoy peace and tranquility yet still benefit from contemporary comforts and modern day living requirements .

The conversion is a feast for the eyes, with a cornucopia of added, locally sourced feature artwork furnishings and accessories which complement the original features.

If you watch George Clarke’s “Amazing Spaces” and wish you had the talent to renovate and repurpose one of our country’s many deserted buildings; then, don’t worry, this property is already done for you in a sympathetic, tasteful and imaginative manner.

The conversion retains the Church’s history with lots of clever repurposing and skilful craftsman building and design.

The stunning conversion can be your true “escape to the coast and country” retreat in East Yorkshire’s pretty coastal village of Fraisthorpe.

Located four miles south of Bridlington, close to a pretty beach, the energy efficient - EPC B rated - luxury, two bedroom, property comes fully furnished in a ‘turn-key, ’ready-to-move-into condition.

The fabulous, grade II listed, property makes an ideal base from which to enjoy coast and country pursuits in the nearby Yorkshire Wolds, the countryside - which inspired many of David Hockney’s paintings during his times of residence in nearby Bridlington - and along the East Yorkshire coast.

Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66667859/?search_identifier=d66c911cc195c53a7c7f2f4052d4d04e7d889ca44ac71c807bf41e1d1699c266 for more information.

1 . Church conversion near Bridlington Check out the luxurious finish and original features in this stunning church conversion located in Fraisthorpe. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Church conversion near Bridlington Check out the luxurious finish and original features in this stunning church conversion located in Fraisthorpe. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Church conversion near Bridlington Check out the luxurious finish and original features in this stunning church conversion located in Fraisthorpe. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales