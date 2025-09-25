Inside super-stylish bar and restaurant seeking new owner in Scarborough

Geo Bar and Grill, near the resort's sea front, opened in 2022 in the old Bethel Mission Chapel building on Sandside South Beach, and soon became a hot spot, with both locals and tourists impressed by its style and facilities.

There's a ground floor bar, then more seating upstairs with a grand arched window showcasing stunning sea views.

Customers can sit and watch the waves roll in while relaxing with a drink or bite to eat in super stylish surroundings.

Selling platform Rightmove, with estate agent Colin Ellis, presents the business as a successful one with a loyal customer base.

The agent adds: "With its enviable location, excellent presentation, and strong business foundation, this restaurant presents a remarkable opportunity for those looking to invest in a thriving hospitality venture in Scarborough.

"There is great potential for continued success and growth for any new owner."

The tenure of the property is leasehold, Further details available from Colin Ellis Property Services, Scarborough.

