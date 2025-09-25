Arched windows within the property include one large one looking out over the sea.placeholder image
Inside super-stylish bar and restaurant seeking new owner in Scarborough

By Sally Burton
Published 25th Sep 2025, 16:52 BST
A former chapel that was transformed to a trendy seaside bar and eaterie in Scarborough is up for sale - for a guide price of £120,000.

Geo Bar and Grill, near the resort's sea front, opened in 2022 in the old Bethel Mission Chapel building on Sandside South Beach, and soon became a hot spot, with both locals and tourists impressed by its style and facilities.

There's a ground floor bar, then more seating upstairs with a grand arched window showcasing stunning sea views.

Customers can sit and watch the waves roll in while relaxing with a drink or bite to eat in super stylish surroundings.

Selling platform Rightmove, with estate agent Colin Ellis, presents the business as a successful one with a loyal customer base.

The agent adds: "With its enviable location, excellent presentation, and strong business foundation, this restaurant presents a remarkable opportunity for those looking to invest in a thriving hospitality venture in Scarborough.

"There is great potential for continued success and growth for any new owner."

The tenure of the property is leasehold, Further details available from Colin Ellis Property Services, Scarborough.

The exterior view ofthe chapel turned bar and restaurant in Scarborough.

The swish and spacious interior of the bar and eatery for sale.

An alternative view of the impressive premises.

The upper floor with its vaulted ceiling.

