Inside this lavishly restored, historic Hall with views of iconic Yorkshire landscape

A breathtaking Georgian Country House, that stands in extensive grounds of 22 acres, is for sale, looking over some of Yorkshire's best loved landscapes, including the Arthington Viaduct.

Trees line a circular drive that leads up to Grade ll listed, eight bedroom Arthington Hall, that includes a two-bedroom, detached lodge house at its gateway.

The Hall's grand facade displays nine windows, and once inside there is an impressively large entrance hall, that leads to several reception rooms.

Arthington Hall dates back to the 15th century, and stands on the site of a former Cluniac nunnery endowed by the Arthington family in the late 1200s and given by Henry VIII to Archbishop Cranmer in 1543, after the dissolution of the monasteries.

In the late 1700s, fire ravaged the building and the house was remodelled for Henry Arthington by John Carr, a prominent Yorkshire architect of the time, who designed illustrious country houses, that include Harewood House.

The most celebrated feature in the house, designed by John Carr, is the 'flying staircase' that is set in an oval stairwell, with two flights that meet at the half landing to form a central unsupported flight.

A full restoration of Arthington Hall was completed in 2015, resulting in the luxurious interior that is seen today, with palatial en suites to bedrooms, and facilities such as a cinema room, gym and steam room.

Landscaped gardens and grounds include terraces with varied planting schemes; one has mixed borders with a formal parterre and a hornbeam walk.

A dining area with rose-covered pergola offers spectacular views of the River Wharfe and the Arthington viaduct.

Further to this is a new walled garden for year-round produce, and there's a new greenhouse.

The large family kitchen looks across to an orangery, over a terraced area with barbecue and seating.

Within the grounds is an ancient Beech and Bluebell wood with a Ha Ha wall that has been restored.

Shooting rights on a 20 year lease, with 17 years remaining, are offered on the neighbouring 900 acres of land, to include the lease on the Bothy, used for refreshments.

In its stunning countryside location, Arthington Hall sits by the small village of Arthington, in Wharfedale, between Harrogate, which is nine miles away, and Leeds.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park is 14 miles away, while Leeds Bradford International Airport is a short five miles journey.

There is garaging for four cars.

Arthington Hall, Arthington, Otley, is for sale at a price of £7,500,000, with Savills, London, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Arthington Hall, Arthington, Otley The 'flying staircase', designed by Yorkshire architect John Carr, is the most celebrated feature in the property. Photo: Savills, London Photo Sales

2 . Arthington Hall, Arthington, Otley The very spacious and light entrance hall to the country house. Photo: Savills, London Photo Sales

3 . Arthington Hall, Arthington, Otley The well equipped kitchen with diner. Photo: Savills, London Photo Sales

4 . Arthington Hall, Arthington, Otley The dining room is more akin to a banqueting hall, given its size and magnificence. Photo: Savills, London Photo Sales