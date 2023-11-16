Inside this £5m super-luxurious barn conversion for sale in a Yorkshire beauty spot

This spectacular conversion of stone barns to a stand-out luxury home within a rural setting is now for sale at £5,000,000.

Berkeley Grange has been formed from period stone barns that date back to the 1800s.

The buildings were taken down stone by stone, re-constructed and extended under a new roof of reclaimed York stone, with completion last year.

A traditional exterior reveals an interior with ultra-modern design and technology, that includes high speed fibre broadband, Control 4 programmed Rako lighting and Sonus sound throughout, with under floor heating powered by a combination of ground source and air source heat pumps, and air conditioning in key rooms.

There is anodized Crittall double glazing combined with hardwood double-glazed picture windows, to showcase the magnificent views.

With natural limestone flooring, the entrance hall, with a double-height ceiling and bespoke solid oak staircase, leads in one direction to a leisure suite.

This includes a dining area with glazed temperature- controlled wine room, a bar area with a bespoke display wall, and an original vaulted and beamed ceiling, then a cinema room with terraced ceiling and the best in modern projection and sound systems.

In the opposite direction, via a walkway overlooking the courtyard garden. is a study and a sitting room, separated by a central feature fireplace.

The bespoke Clive Christian kitchen has an extensive range of cupboards in pastel shades, under granite and solid wood worktops, fitted with a range of Sub Zero appliances, a four oven electric wolf oven, separate gas hob, electric oven and Quooker instant boiling water tap.

Four luxurious double bedrooms are in the main barn, all with fabulous en suite bathrooms and built-in wardrobes.

The principle suite has a dressing room designed by Clive Christian.

Another wing contains a children's play room, utility and boot rooms, a gym with air conditioning and a three-bay garage with solid oak doors.

Above this is a self-contained two bedroom apartment, beautifully appointed and ideal for guests or alternative use.

Electric timber gates, to either end of the building, open to a large parking and turning area, with a drive continuing around the house to the garage block and another parking area in fine gravel, edged in York Stone blocks.

Landscaped gardens extend to the north and west and include a huge range of specimen trees, clipped box and yew and colourful planting, bordered by beech hedges.

An inner courtyard garden has York Stone pathways through raised beds filled with trees and shrubs, and leads to an outdoor kitchen with a seating area ideal for entertaining.

The property is quietly located between the village of Kirkby Overblow and hamlet of Kearby, with clear country views.

Berkeley Grange, Kearby, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £5,000,000 with Savills, York.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

