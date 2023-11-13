Inside this stylish three-bedroom cottage, in sought after Scarborough village

This attractive cottage within a picturesque, rural Scarborough village has a large garden, with a paddock and two stables.

Its all-round appeal includes a striking interior. A hallway, with laid wood style floor, leads to a snug with an original open fireplace.

A larger lounge with exposed wooden trusses, a feature fireplace with log burner, and French doors to outside, is at the opposite end of the cottage.

Within the kitchen and diner are fitted units with quartz worktops, and integrated appliances that include a dishwasher, fridge freezer, and electric oven and hob with extractor hood.

There's a feature fireplace here too, with a cosy log burner. Stairs lead up to the first floor.

The ground floor includes a family bathroom and a fitted out utility room: the former is fully tiled and has both bath and walk-in shower unit

All three bedrooms with sash windows are off the first floor landing, as is a w.c. with wash basin.

A lawned garden with planted borders and seating patio is to the rear, with the garage and room above with power and light, a greenhouse with power and water, and a wood shed.

From the garden is access to a paddock of one third of an acre.

Two stables with power and water also have hard standing that is suitable for a horse box.

The small, pretty village of Sawdon lies mainly within a Conservation Area, and has a community hall, pub, and parish church.

It shares a primary school with neighbouring Brompton.

Sawdon Dale has woodland and an idyllic stream, with walks and bridle paths.

Vine Cottage, Main Street, Sawdon, Scarborough, is for sale at £575,000 with Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

