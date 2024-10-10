Inside this updated and very appealing village cottage - for sale at £345,000

The modernisation carried out by the current owners has enhanced the property, including the garden, with its summer house and decked patio, and the inclusion of solar panels adds an eco-friendly touch while helping to reduce energy costs.

Ideal as a family home with character, a peaceful village retreat, or a blend of both, this property is a unique find.

Its front entrance leads through to a beamed lounge that has a multi-fuel stove within a brick surround, and underfloor heating.

The modern kitchen with fitted units has an electric Smeg oven and gas Smeg hob with stainless steel extractor. It has a large pantry cupboard, an integrated fridge freezer, and again, underfloor heating. A upvc double-glazed stable door opens to the garden.

A rear facing dining room with underfloor heating has a staircase up, and there's a ground floor w.c..

From the first floor landing is access to a boarded loft space.

One rear-facing double room has a built-in cupboard, and an en suite modern shower room.

Two front-facing doubles include one with built-in wardrobes, and there's another rear-facing single room.

Within the house bathroom’s modern suite is a P-shaped bath with shower over.

There is gated car access to the side of the property, accessing a private parking area.

The extensive and attractive rear garden is part lawn with a paved patio, borders of shrubs and bushes, and the versatile summer house with a decked patio.

There is also a handy workshop and a shed.

This home in Thwing Road, Burton Fleming, East Riding of Yorkshire, is for sale at £345,000, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, tel. 01262 672253.

