The homebuilder has introduced the scheme to all of its developments across the region, including at the Heather Croft development in Pickering.

Key workers will be entitled to a deposit contribution of £750 for every £25,000 spent, and can receive up to the value of £15,000.

For example, when purchasing a £300,000 home, Barratt and David Wilson Homes would contribute £9,000 towards the deposit.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have introduced the scheme to say thank you to key workers for their enormous contribution to the country.

The new scheme will cover key workers from the NHS, teachers, police and fire services, the MoD, prison and probation services, plus Local Authority employees and Highways England.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We were proud to previously launch our Education Workers Deposit Contribution scheme to help out those working within the education sector, but we now want to open this up to every type of key worker in the country as a thank you for all their work.

"We are proud to help all those who work so hard for this country.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is currently selling a variety of properties across East Riding of Yorkshire, as well as at its David Wilson Home Heather Croft development in Pickering.