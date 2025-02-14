Local housebuilder invites house hunters to Instant Part Exchange event on East Yorkshire Coast

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East are inviting homeowners searching for a new property to an Instant Part Exchange event at their Abbey View and Chaloners Green developments in Whitby and The Sands development in Bridlington.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February, between 10am and 5:30pm, homeowners can visit the three developments to find out more about the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.

The Part Exchange Scheme aims to reduce the stress of those looking to sell their home by removing the sales chain and giving the reassurance of a guaranteed buyer. Prospective buyers can use the scheme to buy a new home at any of the three developments and sell their existing property to Barratt Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buyers will be offered fair market value for their old home which they can remain in until their new home is ready, making the whole process efficient and straightforward.

The Sands

At the event, potential buyers will have the opportunity to meet with a member of the Barratt Homes Part Exchange team, where they can discuss the scheme, details of properties available and understand local resale comparables.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, commented: “Our upcoming events at Abbey View, Chaloners Green and The Sands are a fantastic opportunity for interested house hunters to find out more about the scheme and receive helpful, personalised advice from our Part Exchange experts.

“Part Exchange is a brilliant scheme, specifically designed to make moving home easier. We hope this event can showcase how using this scheme can support homeowners in making their move to the East Yorkshire Coast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also a variety of other buying incentives available at Abbey View, Chaloners Green and The Sands each designed to help buyers step up or onto the property ladder. These include Deposit Boost, Movemaker and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution.

Situated just two miles from Whitby town centre, Abbey View and Chaloners Green offer convenient access to the town’s charming cafes, pubs, restaurants, and sandy beaches. With the North Yorkshire Moors National Park just a short drive away, the development is perfect for first-time buyers, families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The Sands is ideally situated offering a coastal location for a wide variety of buyers. With unrivalled access to East Yorkshire’s seaside towns and villages, The Sands also benefits from excellent commuter links to Driffield, Hull and York.