Local housebuilder invites house hunters to part exchange event in Whitby

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is inviting homeowners searching for a new home to a Part Exchange event at its Abbey View development in Whitby.

On Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1 between 10am and 5.30pm, homeowners can visit Barratt Homes’ Abbey View to find out more about the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.

The Part Exchange Scheme aims to reduce the stress of those looking to sell their home by removing the sales chain and giving the reassurance of a guaranteed buyer. Prospective buyers can use the scheme to buy a new home at Abbey View and sell their existing property to Barratt Homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Buyers will be offered fair market value for their old home which they can remain in until their new home is ready, making the whole process efficient and straightforward.

Part Exchange is currently available on 16 homes at Abbey View, all ready to move in before Christmas. Selected homes available on the scheme also enjoy upgraded kitchen specification, flooring and a contribution towards deposit.

At the event, potential buyers will have the opportunity to meet with a member of the Barratt Homes Part Exchange team, where they can discuss the scheme, details of properties available and understand local resale comparables. If the buyer's home is local to Whitby and the surrounding areas, there will also be an opportunity for the Part Exchange team to visit the existing home to deliver an offer within 48 hours. Prices on Part Exchange homes range from £270,000 for a four-bedroom home.

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Abbey View development in Whitby, said: “Our upcoming event at Abbey View is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in moving to the coast to find out more about the scheme and receive helpful, personalised advice from our Part Exchange experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Part Exchange is a brilliant scheme, specifically designed to make moving home easier. We hope this event can showcase how using this scheme can support homeowners in making their move to Whitby.”

There are also a variety of other buying incentives available at Abbey View, each designed to help buyers step up or onto the property ladder. These include Deposit Boost, Key Worker Deposit Contribution and Part Exchange Xtra.

Located just over a mile from Whitby town centre, and within easy reach of the beach and surrounding amenities, the new Abbey View development offers a selection of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, designed with modern living in mind.

For further information on Barratt Homes’ Abbey View development, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001124-abbey-view/