Look at the amazing gardens with this home, for sale in a top Scarborough location

With classic period features, the house has drawing, dining and sitting rooms, and a garden room.

The breakfast kitchen has an added laundry and utility room.

Seven bedrooms and two house bathrooms occupy two upper floors, the principal bedroom on the first floor having an en suite bathroom.

This charming property has some original features, from stunning fireplaces to leaded windows.

A particularly large and lovely front drawing room has a wood lined inglenook fireplace as a focal point.

Outside are lawns and a profusion of shrubs, trees and bushes, with a stone patio and pathways to further terraced gardens.

There are two garages and parking areas. A wooded area beyond is also part of the property.

This home’s location in Weaponness Park is within the Deepdale conservation area and the South Cliff part of town.

Oliver’s Mount and the South Cliffs Golf course are both on the doorstep, with the beach and further amenities within easy reach.

Highbank, Weaponness Park, Scarborough, is for sale with Jackson Stops, Yorkshire, priced £750,000. Call 01904 625033 for further details.

1. Detached home surrounded by greenery The attractive property and its gardens Photo Sales

2. Spacious reception rooms Elegance and style within the stunning Scarborough home Photo Sales

3. Dining area A fireplace and beamed ceiling are features of this dining room. Photo Sales

4. Lounge comfort A bay window is a feature of this bright and comfortable room. Photo Sales