Look inside this cow byre transformed to luxury home, for sale near Whitby

Grade II listed Oaks Hill Farm is a barn conversion within a plot of around two acres. Its rural views across the Esk Valley and North Yorkshire National Park extend for miles.

Converted in 1989 to a spacious semi-detached home, the property has been modernised fully over four years, with period features such as restored beams, stone and brick fireplaces, sash windows and wood burning stoves

Set over three floors, it has five bedrooms, one currently taking up most of the second floor, with access to an attic. One first floor bedroom has an en suite, and there is a family bathroom.

Spacious ground floor accommodation includes a farmhouse style kitchen, a lounge, a dining room, boot room and utility room.

The property has mature gardens with lawns and trees, and also has outbuildings, including a stable, with a large field, and parking space.

Sandstone built Oaks Hill Farm also has the potential for an annexe to be added in the future.

Priced £649,950, this property in Egton is for sale with Jacksons Property Service, Whitby. Call 01947 606111 for details.

1. The farmhouse style kitchen The dining kitchen has fitted base units, an inset sink, an oil-fired 'Rayburn' stove, an integrated electric oven with tiled splash back, and a range of built-in appliances. Photo Sales

2. Views from the kitchen window Large windows allow natural light to flood in to the kitchen but also provide a lovely outlook, while standing at the sink and worktops. Photo Sales

3. A rustic fireplace adds warmth and charm One of the feature fireplaces within one of the property's reception rooms. Photo Sales

4. Sitting room style This beamed room is typical of the characterful property. Photo Sales