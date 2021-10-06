Look inside this historic mansion near Robin Hoods Bay, for sale for just under £1.5m

If it could tell of the history within its walls, this coastal property would undoubtedly reveal tales of smuggling, and political intrigue.

Thorpe Hall was built in 1680 by the Fawside family, and has been extended and carefully modernised over centuries, while retaining much of its stunning architecture and period features.

Rooms within the Elizabethan country house contain oak panelling to the walls, vaulted ceilings, grand stone fireplaces, and you can look out through mullioned windows with leaded glazing over views of the glorious gardens, over to the coast and to Fylingthorpe village.

With 10 bedrooms, three of which have en suite facilities, and five reception rooms that range from the grand to the snug, its adaptability has seen separate wings used as main accommodation and as an established guesthouse.

An additional two-storey coach house, as part of the property, is a conversion opportunity, subject to any necessary planning consents.

There’s a spacious kitchen and diner, with wooden units, and a utility room on the ground floor.

A driveway wends its way through the grounds to the gravelled courtyard.

Delightful gardens include lawns, pathways, established trees, shrubs and plants, and a pond, with additional grazing land.

Thorpe Hall, Middlewood Lane, Fylingthorpe, is for sale with Hendersons estate agents, priced £1,475,000. Call 01947 602626​.​

