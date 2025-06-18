The sale of the iconic, Grade ll-listed ‘Beacholme’ in Robin Hood’s Bay is described “as an extraordinarily rare opportunity to​ ​buy an historic, landmark property with its own beach access”.

Dating back to 1650, Beacholme is a remarkable home overlooking the stunning North Yorkshire coastline, with uninterrupted sea views.

The property's fascinating history includes a deep connection to the early life of painter and sculptor Barbara Hepworth.

Barbara spent her childhood family holidays in Beacholme and painted many of her classic masterpieces from her bedroom window.

Beacholme also featured in Channel 4 television’s series ‘Homes By The Sea’ in 2015, and its balcony was used for cooking langoustines by The Hairy Bikers for an episode of their series ‘The Hairy Bikers Go North: Yorkshire Coast’ in 2021.

In 2011, Johnny Vegas recorded his 'Shedtown' radio series on the same terrace at Beacholme.

The home up is for sale at £2,000,000 with Croft, York, and advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

A description of the property says: “Inside Beacholme has comfort, character, and an amazing amount of space, with fabulous views from windows and terraces.

“An entrance hallway leads to the living area with built-in window seats, and French doors to a private balcony that soaks up the vista, to the sound of waves.

“On the ground floor​ is a retro style kitchen that flows into the adjoining dining room, ​and this opens directly onto a private south facing terrace​ surrounded by lush evergreen plants and flower beds​, ​kept blooming by an automated watering system​.

“​The second floo​r has two fabulous bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms​. One has sensory privacy glass, which changes from clear to opaque as you enter​. Both ​have sleek fittings, ​with electric blinds​.

​”Expansive sea views are framed ​in all bedrooms and bathrooms, ​and occupying the entire top floor is the principal ​beamed bedroom suite​, where you wake up to sea views, and shower while looking out to sea, in the stylish en-suite.”

1 . Beacholme, Robin Hood's Bay, YO22 4SN​ A fabulous coastal view from the property. Photo: Croft, York Photo Sales