MP learns about modern building methods in Whitby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill recently visited Barratt Homes’ Abbey View development to learn about their modern and sustainable building methods in Whitby.

Sir Robert was welcomed to the development by Barratt Homes Yorkshire East’s Managing Director Daniel Smith, Contract Manager Ben Waines, Sales Manager Leonie Gilbertson, and Sales Advisor James Taylor.

During the visit, Sir Robert learned about Barratt Homes’ commitment to constructing homes with timber frames. This means Barratt Homes is able to deliver high-quality homes in a more efficient way, greatly reducing waste, decreasing vehicle movements and reliance on a scarce bricklaying resource.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plus, he was informed that many of the homes at Abbey View will be built to energy efficient standards, which includes renewable energy sources with PV panels, airtightness, insulation, and energy-efficient lighting systems. This has the potential to make substantial savings on residents’ energy bills..

The Barratt Homes team welcomed Sir Robert Goodwill MP to Abbey View in Whitby

Sir Robert was also keen to understand what contributions Barratt Homes has made to benefit the local area surrounding the development in Whitby. This included Abbey View’s community contribution of £152,000 to sports facilities in the local area and a recent £1,500 donation to Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help.

Sir Robert Goodwill, Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby, commented: “It was a fantastic morning meeting the Barratt Homes team at Abbey View in Whitby.

“The development is providing much-needed, high-quality housing for Whitby residents, and it was interesting to learn about Barratt Homes’ commitment to energy-efficient building standards. This will really contribute to reduction of waste and, most importantly, reducing residents' energy bills too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to seeing how Abbey View will continue to develop over the coming months.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director for Abbey View, commented: “We were honoured to welcome Sir Robert Goodwill MP to Abbey View and show him how well the development is progressing since our first residents moved in last year.

“With more than 40% of the homes occupied at Abbey View designated to affordable housing, the team on the development are extremely proud to be delivering high-quality, energy efficient properties as we support the local people of Whitby and meet the need for more housing in the area.

“We can’t thank Sir Robert Goodwill MP enough for taking a keen interest in Barratt Homes’ work in Whitby and taking the time out of his day to visit us at Abbey View.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located just over a mile from Whitby town centre, and within easy reach of the beach and surrounding amenities, the new Abbey View development offers a selection of three and four homes, designed with modern family life in mind. Current prices at Abbey View range start from £245,000 for a three-bedroom mid-terrace home, and £270,000 for a four-bedroom semi-detached home.