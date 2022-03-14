The garden team have planted 22,000 daffodil bulbs on the approach to the garden, creating a glowing golden mile.

Nine Yorkshire places where 'golden' daffodils are poetry in motion

With spring officially arriving on March 20, there’s plenty of reason to head outdoors across our county tomake the most of warmer weather and enjoy Yorkshire scenery as budding flowers come to bloom. Here are some of the best places to see favourites of this season ... daffodil

By Sally Todd
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:37 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:28 pm

The bright yellow blooms, fluttering in the breeze, are among the first signs that spring has struck. Here are some of the best sites in Yorkshire to see the flowers that inspired William Wordsworth.

1. Castle Howard, Malton

If Castle Howard wasn’t already a spectacular sight to behold, it is even more impressive during the spring season when the gardens are transformed by the brilliant yellow of daffodils.

2. Temple Newsam, Leeds

Temple Newsam is one of the finest historic houses in the region, with a rich history of links to royalty through plots and intrigue. Explore more than 40 rooms. You can also roam more than 1,500 acres of woodland, parkland and gardens landscaped by the 18th century gardener Capability Brown.

3. Farndale, Ryedale

Renowned for its display of wild daffodils, the picturesque valley of Farndale in the heart of the North York Moors is a must-visit spot for making the most of the great outdoors. Visitors can enjoy a beautiful spring wander along the famous daffodil trail, which stretches along a linear route next to the River Dove for just over three miles.

4. Brompton-by-Sawdon, Scarborough

William Wordsworth did his courting in the village and was married to his childhood friend Mary at All Saints’ Church there. Evidence of his life and achievements are celebrated and recorded in the church and its environs. Lobularis variety of daffodils, which inspired Wordsworth’s below poem I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud, have been planted in the churchyard.

