North York Moors farmhouse renovation project with a quirky history goes up for auction

A large and secluded farmhouse set on the coastal fringes of the North York Moors at Littlebeck, near Whitby, is going up for auction with SDL Property Auctions next month with a guide price of £185,000.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bleach Garth Farm, a sandstone house set in its own, three-acre grounds and with sweeping views of the surrounding moorland, is along half a mile of unmade track. The house has five bedrooms and is being marketed as a renovation project, described by the auctioneer as “requiring full modernisation”.

The farmhouse was developed from a ruin in a three-year project some 40 years ago by Yorkshire-based inventor and entrepreneur Donald Keech, who, in the 1940s, was the first person to create and manufacture ink for the newly invented Biro ballpoint pen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This wonderful sandstone farmhouse is in a truly idyllic location, surrounded by the open countryside of the North York Moors.

Bleach Garth Farm at Littlebeck, near Whitby, up for sale with SDL Property Auctions on 22 August

“Because it does need redevelopment and modernisation, it offers something of a clean slate for any buyer. It has enormous potential, subject to planning requirements, either as fantastic family home or as holiday accommodation.”

The property has three reception rooms, a kitchen, five bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there are two garages, a workshop, gardens and paddocks across three acres of land.

“The location of the property is also difficult to beat,” added Andrew. “It’s set in what feels like the middle of nowhere, within the spectacular landscape of the North York Moors National Park, and yet it’s close to picture-perfect villages such as Beck Hole and Goathland, and only six miles from the bustling seaside of Whitby and eight miles from Robin Hood’s Bay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Bleach Garth Farm or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone, or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on 22 August, with bidder registration closing on 21 August.