Over 55s are finding an innovative place to live at new development near Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An innovative new community for the over 55s is growing at a new development in Middle Deepdale near Scarborough.

Sandcastles is the first project by Lovell Later Living, which is part of the well-known Lovell housebuilding company.

Designed in response to research about the kind of homes people want as they look ahead to later life, all 81 properties at Sandcastles come with a range of additional features not generally found in market housing to make them more accessible and future proof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include level access throughout, wider doorways and easy-to-reach and use window handles.

Lovell Later Living is creating an innovative new place to live for over-55s at Sandcastles

The drainage infrastructure is designed so that bathrooms can easily be converted into wet rooms further down the line, while it is also possible to have a lift installed as an upgrade on selected houses.

All homes are freehold and unusually for new housing developments - particularly age-exclusive ones - there are no service charges or management fees for residents at Sandcastles to pay.

There are nine different two and three-bedroom property types available at the development including bungalows, apartments and houses. And the only requirement for buyers is that at least one person living in the house needs to be 55 or over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction work is progressing well and 20 homes have now been completed at the development. Three of these homes are now occupied, while a further 11 properties have been reserved and are currently going through the purchase process.

“It’s exciting to see the community beginning to form as neighbours get to know each other and start enjoying their new homes,” said Paula Broadbent, Managing Director of Lovell Later Living.

“Lovell is committed to delivering homes that meet the aspirations of the UK’s ageing population and that is reflected in the pioneering approach we have taken at Sandcastles.

“This development gives those planning for later life the opportunity to buy an accessible and energy-efficient home in a neighbourhood of like-minded people while at the same time enjoying a level of freedom and independence that they would not find in most other age-exclusive communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of our customers will be looking well ahead and considering how their needs might change in the future. Others may need to think quite urgently about a new home that suits them better in the short as well as the long term. In either case, our experienced sales and customer experience team can support and guide them through.

“While Sandcastles is the first development of its kind for Lovell, our customers can be confident in the knowledge that their future home is being delivered by a long-established housebuilder with a proven track record for quality throughout the UK.”

Residents who have already moved in at Sandcastles are full of praise, with the development gaining 100 per cent five-star reviews on Trustpilot and customer surveys.

One new resident, Gary, said: “The layout of the properties is perfect for me in the wheelchair, absolutely perfect. The space that you get, the widened doorways that you don’t get in any other properties. As soon as I looked at it, saw the wide doorways straight away and the space that you had, it was a seller for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet loves the location. She said: “Filey is only five minutes away in your car, and that is really nice. Good shops, plenty of supermarkets.” And the house style impressed her right away. She said: “When we came to see the showhouse, and we walked along the corridor, both of us stood in the lounge and thought, we could live here.”

The feel of the area is very much appreciated by Stephen, who said: “There’s no external stresses, there’s no need to rush anywhere. You will certainly make friends very, very easily in this area. People are very friendly. What impressed us most, I think, was the fact that it could be made adaptable for our needs both at present and for later in life as well.”

A selection of two-bedroom bungalows are currently available at Sandcastles, with prices currently starting at £245,000 for a property in the housebuilder’s Jensen house style.