PROPERTY: latest homes for sale in Scarborough and Whitby this week - including spectacular two-bedroom villa for almost £1million

Here we take a look at 13 properties that are for sale in the Scarborough and Whitby district on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Saltmoore, Sandsend, near Whitby
Two-bed coastal villa, £950,000 on market with Hendersons. photo: Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla
2. Riverside Walk, Larpool Lane, Whitby
Two-bedroom terraced house, next to Larpool Viaduct and River Esk, £210,000 with British Home Sellers. photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla
3. Hall Garth Lane, West Ayton, Scarborough
Period property with three bedrooms. photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla
4. Alexandra Park, Scarborough
Semi-detached four-bedroom home for sale with CPH for £230,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla