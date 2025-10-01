New homes on the market including, clockwise from top: Saltmoore, Hall Garth Lane and Larpool. photos: Zooplaplaceholder image
PROPERTY: latest homes for sale in Scarborough and Whitby this week - including spectacular two-bedroom villa for almost £1million

By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 16:52 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Scarborough and Whitby district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at 13 properties that are for sale in the Scarborough and Whitby district on the Zoopla website right now.

Two-bed coastal villa, £950,000 on market with Hendersons. photo: Zoopla.

1. Saltmoore, Sandsend, near Whitby

Two-bed coastal villa, £950,000 on market with Hendersons. photo: Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla

Two-bedroom terraced house, next to Larpool Viaduct and River Esk, £210,000 with British Home Sellers. photo: Zoopla

2. Riverside Walk, Larpool Lane, Whitby

Two-bedroom terraced house, next to Larpool Viaduct and River Esk, £210,000 with British Home Sellers. photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Period property with three bedrooms. photo: Zoopla

3. Hall Garth Lane, West Ayton, Scarborough

Period property with three bedrooms. photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Semi-detached four-bedroom home for sale with CPH for £230,000. Photo: Zoopla

4. Alexandra Park, Scarborough

Semi-detached four-bedroom home for sale with CPH for £230,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

