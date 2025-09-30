PROPERTY: See inside Brown Cow pub in Hinderwell, near Whitby, for sale at £220,000

The Brown Cow is freehold and a lifestyle property that has a self contained two bedroom flat on the first floor – ideal for owners to live in, and four lettings rooms on upper floors which are reported to be 'consistently fully occupied by both holiday makers and local contractors throughout the year.'

The highly rated public house offers real ales and traditional British pub food, served in its lounge restaurant.

There's a fitted kitchen on the ground floor, and customer w.c. facilities.

​Further to these is a car park and beer garden to the rear of the premises​, with some outdoor seating at the front too.

A spokeswoman for Align Chartered Surveyors, who are handling the sale, said: “The Brown Cow is attracting considerable interest: it’s a property I would consider more as a lifestyle property, and of course there is the potential for it to be converted back to solely residential use – as a house it would be very valuable.

“It is classed as 60 per cent residential, being a small pub, and is only being sold as the current owner is looking to retire.”

The Brown Cow ​is a mid terrace property in the ​pretty village of Hinderwell,​ close to ​Whitby, Staithes and Runswick Bay.

​The hostelry is described by the agent as 'well served by local trade and holiday makers alike​, while local campsites, holiday lets and walkers generate extra foot fall​.’

​Close to the Cleveland heritage coast, ​the area around Hinderwell includes some beautiful beaches​, along with heather moorland in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park​. The towns of Whitby and Saltburn by the Sea​ are both within a few miles.

​Offers in the region of £220,000 are invited for The Brown Cow, 55 High Street, Hinderwell​, by Align Chartered Surveyors, Northallerton, tel 01609 797330.

1 . The Brown Cow, 55 High Street, Hinderwell​ The front view of The Brown Cow in Hinderwell. Photo: Align Chartered Surveyors, Northallerton Photo Sales

2 . The Brown Cow, 55 High Street, Hinderwell​ An attractive beer garden lies to the rear of the pub. Photo: Align Chartered Surveyors, Northallerton Photo Sales

3 . The Brown Cow, 55 High Street, Hinderwell​ Comfortable seating and a large feature fireplace inside The Brown Cow. Photo: Align Chartered Surveyors, Northallerton Photo Sales

4 . The Brown Cow, 55 High Street, Hinderwell​ Seating space within the pub restaurant. Photo: Align Chartered Surveyors, Northallerton Photo Sales