Rare chance to buy cottage in this Scarborough hotspot

With five bedrooms, Harlequin Cottage in Scalby has family space and style.

It includes a large outbuilding, once owned by the village butcher.

This could possibly become an annex to live or work in, as a holiday let or for leisure use, subject to planning consent.

The cottage living room is made cosy by a wood burner, and has plenty of natural light: in addition there is a dual aspect sitting room.

There is plenty of space and storage in the kitchen diner, with double doors out to the garden, a utility room and ground floor wc..

The attractive and private courtyard garden has room for a good sized dining table and chairs, or alternative seating.

Three double bedrooms and a large single bedroom are on the first floor, with a family bathroom that features a separate rainforest walk-in shower.

Above is a landing and a large master bedroom with en-suite.

Harlequin Cottage is for sale with Harris Shields Collection for a price of £495,000. Call 01723 341557 for more details.

