Rare chance to buy cottage in this Scarborough hotspot
This sizeable cottage has a style of its own, and is situated right in the heart of a picturesque North Yorkshire village.
With five bedrooms, Harlequin Cottage in Scalby has family space and style.
It includes a large outbuilding, once owned by the village butcher.
This could possibly become an annex to live or work in, as a holiday let or for leisure use, subject to planning consent.
The cottage living room is made cosy by a wood burner, and has plenty of natural light: in addition there is a dual aspect sitting room.
There is plenty of space and storage in the kitchen diner, with double doors out to the garden, a utility room and ground floor wc..
The attractive and private courtyard garden has room for a good sized dining table and chairs, or alternative seating.
Three double bedrooms and a large single bedroom are on the first floor, with a family bathroom that features a separate rainforest walk-in shower.
Above is a landing and a large master bedroom with en-suite.
Harlequin Cottage is for sale with Harris Shields Collection for a price of £495,000. Call 01723 341557 for more details.