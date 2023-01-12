Rare chance to buy this extended period cottage in a lovely village setting

The chance has arisen to live in a unique cottage that dates back to around 1840 but has been extended and carefully improved to create a stunning four bedroom home on the outskirts of Bridlington.

Within grounds of half an acre, and with a double garage, the Bempton village property is a chalk and brick detached building with plenty of appeal both inside and out.

Its interior features spacious rooms with beamed ceilings and other original features, coupled with modern comforts. The ground floor has a w.c. and utility room with its lounge and sitting room, dining room, conservatory, hallway used as an office, kitchen, a modern bathroom and a workshop.

Upstairs via two staircases are four double bedrooms and one en suite facility.

The private driveway has parking space for several vehicles and there's a large, lawned rear garden.

Situated near to the village church, this property three miles north of Bridlington is close to a range of local amenities with good access to road, rail and bus links.

This home in Gillus Lane, Bempton, is priced at £525,000 with Belt Estate Agency. Call 01262 672253 for more details.

