Scampston Walled Garden annual spring plant fair goes ahead and - for the first time - it opens its private growing nursery to the public

Scampston’s annual spring plant fair and, for the first time ever, it is opening its private growing nursery for the public to come and have a look around

This year there will be an exciting mix of stallholders, both new and old, offering a huge range: from perennials to pelargoniums, grasses to garden accessories, and hostas to herbs.

For the first time ever, Scampston’s growing nursery will also be opening its doors to have a look around, which is situated beyond the main car park.

This is a wonderful opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes insight into Scampston’s plant growing process. Visitors will be able to view some of the unusual varieties of plants found within the walled garden that aren’t currently available at the main plant centre.

It also provides the perfect opportunity to chat with the garden team who will be on hand to answer any questions.

Returning to the plant fair this year will be Scampston village locals, Wacks Wicked Plants, who have just been awarded the Premier Gold Award at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show.

They will be selling an impressive array of unusual carnivorous plants.

Anna Walker, marketing and visitor services manager, said: “We're delighted to host several award-winning nurseries and local experts this May.

All our stallholders are extremely knowledgeable and passionate about their plants.

“Scampston Walled Garden is the perfect setting for the plant fair, providing inspiration for keen gardeners around every corner. If you have never visited Scampston, this is an excellent

opportunity as entry to the plant fair also includes access to the contemporary walled garden and

‘Capability’ Brown parkland, neatly tying together two very different gardening styles from different eras.”

Gates will be open 10am–4pm. Admission for the plant fair and gardens will be £9.00 (RHS

members £4.50).

The Garden Café will be open and serving freshly prepared lunches and cream teas. Scampston Hall is also open for guided tours throughout the afternoon with an upgraded