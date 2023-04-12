Scarborough retirement development secures prestigious five star accolade

The survey by HBF is conducted annually and interviews over 100,000 homeowners nationwide to determine the customer satisfaction of housebuilders and developers.

To receive a Five Star rating, more than 90 per cent of customers need to recommend a company to a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the highest award that can be achieved in the survey, and Sycamore Court has received a 100 percent customer satisfaction score from its homeowners.

Sycamore Court

Fiona Brooks, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone Northern, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the full Five Stars from HBF.

"It is a true testament to the Sycamore Court team’s commitment and dedication in providing the very best service and products for our homeowners, and it is an honour to be given this prestigious accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our homeowners are at the very centre of our developments, and we continually aim to ensure they always receive the highest quality experience throughout their journey with us, in turn delivering real peace of mind.

"That’s from reservation stage right through to moving in and becoming a welcome addition to our community here at Sycamore Court. We’re immensely proud of our achievement.”

The HBF award recognises McCarthy Stone’s commitment to maintaining consistently high standards of build quality and delivering excellent customer service over the long-term, with particular emphasis on the developer’s commitment to guiding home buyers through the purchasing process, including the provision of post-sales support.

Sycamore Court offers a choice of 54 one and two-bedroom apartments, and includes an on-site Bistro serving hot meals, light snacks, and refreshments, as well as offering a sun lounge with a terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development also features a stunning communal lounge – a great space for homeowners to meet for coffee and to get to know new neighbours.

Flexible support packages are available to suit individual’s needs, along with a 24-hour Estate Management team and camera entry system to provide added reassurance.