Scarborough’s Valley Gardens to apply for grants to improve and renovate the area

The group wants to improve access to the Gardens for those with disabilities, and to generally make the space more 'user friendly'.

The friends would like to find out what the residents and visitors to the area would like to see.

They will be holding an Open Weekend on Saturday October 8 and Sunday October 9 in the Conference Room at Woodend, the Crescent, Scarborough.

Friends of Valley Gardens are to apply for grants to renovate the area and improve its accessibility.

A spokesperson for the gardens said: “We are hoping that residents and visitors will come and talk to members of the Friends about how they would like to see the Gardens developed and improved.”

There will be a display of historic pictures of the Gardens, photographs of the Friends at work and the opportunity to walk through the Gardens with a member of the Friends and learn something about the history of this important green space.

There will also be tea and coffee available.

For anyone who is interested in contributing to the way in which the Gardens are developed in the future, but are unable to join the group that weekend, a questionnaire is available online here.

Simialry, neighbouring gardens at South Cliff are undergoing a £7 million restoration, and which is close to completion.

The South Cliff Gardens have also been made more accessible after receiving a £4.6m grant from the National Lottery Community and Heritage funds.