See homes for sale in Yorkshire now, with price tags below £200,000

4. Horncastle View, Havercroft, Wakefield, £150,000

On a corner plot within a cul-de-sac is this two bedroom semi-detached bungalow with a single garage and parking for several vehicles. Its accommodation, including blinds and curtains, There's a fitted kitchen, a spacious living room with patio doors to the garden, two bedrooms with fitted storage and a shower room, with lawned gardens. Easy access to the city centre. For sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.