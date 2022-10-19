Studio DH architects were the lucky recipients of the award for designing Poet’s View in Whitby – the spectacular Art Deco-inspired new home was described as “sensational” and a challenge for architect Daniel Harvey and builder Rob Davis of Oak Construction.

The property, a former 1920s dormer bungalow on the town’s Caedmon Avenue, features a 5m long horizon window and glazed turret, along with wrought iron spiral stairs by blacksmith James Godbold.

The house, which boasts exceptional sea views, was bought by Martin Smith and Jo Wise.

Poet's View on Whitby's Caedmon Avenue, Whitby, which has just won a coveted design award. picture: Tony Johnson.

Martin said: “I come from this area and intend to stay here so this is our forever home.

"Whitby is a marvellous place, hence our investing everything into this house.

"We kept everything as local as possible, using local tradespeople and suppliers in every possible way.

"There’s so much talent in the town, I hope people see our build as an investment in everything Whitby has to offer and attracts others to help rebuild the older housing stock.

Home of Martin Smith and Jo Wise, Poet's View in Whitby. Picture Tony Johnson

"Plus we turned a holiday let into a permanent home.”

The planning and design phase of the project took two years and construction took 14 months.

Poet’s View is a reference to Caedmon, the first English poet who lived at Whitby’s Anglo-Saxon monastery in about 680 AD.

The awards, held in Leeds, were a huge success in celebrating the sector and in raising much-needed funds for event organisers The Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Spiral staircase at Poet's View, Whitby. Picture Tony Johnson

The main bathroom at award-winning Poet's View. Picture Tony Johnson.