See inside this flexible family home, for sale near Scarborough

It comes with established lawned gardens, plenty of vehicle parking space and a double garage.​Ground floor accommodation from the entrance hallway, with ceiling beams and stairs leading up, includes ​the living room with a feature stone fireplace and stove, and double doors out to the gardens.There’s a light and bright beamed breakfast kitchen and diner with fitted units and integrated appliances, and a formal dining room.There is also a study, a useful utility room and a w.c..The first floor double bedrooms include a master suite with a dressing room and en suite shower room, along with the main house bathroom.​Accessed by a shared private road, Granary House has extensive gardens, with a large courtyard and an orchard​.Planted borders and flowers colour the gardens, with stone bordered pathways, and lawns and patio or terrace areas for sitting out or entertaining in the warmer months of the year.Burniston village ​has a good range of​ amenities that include ​a ​general store​ with ​post office, ​a ​primary school, ​a ​petrol ​station​ and ​a ​public house. ​Just north of Scarborough, the village and its surroundings are great for walking and cycling​, with a variety of routes and footpaths to choose from.​Granary House, ​Low Toft Court, Burniston, Scarborough, is for sale priced £600,000, with CPH Property Services. Call 01723 352235.