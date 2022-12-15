See inside this impressive coastal village bungalow with gardens

Spectacular sea views are a major attraction with this three-bedroom bungalow that has an enviable location within the village of Sewerby.

Its large and comfortable lounge, and particularly spacious conservatory are further attractions, with UPVC French doors to the front of the lounge providing a stunning outlook.

The lounge has a feature fireplace with an electric fire, and links to the sizeable dining area through an open archway.

The dining room has French doors through to the conservatory of versatile use, that almost spans the entire width of the bungalow and has a door out to the rear garden.

There's an L-shaped hallway with loft access, then the fitted kitchen with a feature side bay window that floods the area with natural light.

One double bedroom has an en suite shower room facility with built-in wardrobes, while two others are front-facing rooms with views, and one has wardrobes.

There's a family bathroom that has both bath and shower.

A lawned garden with amazing sea views lies to the front of the bungalow, with planted borders and a side driveway leading to the garage.

The fully enclosed rear garden is lawned with split level raised flower beds holding two Pampas grass plants and mature shrubs.

There's a glass green- house and more sea views.

This property, Sea Gate View, Sewerby village, Bridlington, has no onward chain, and is for sale at £400,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents, tel. 01262 676273

1. Sea Gate View, Sewerby village, Bridlington The frontage of the Sewerby bungalow that has gardens and sea views. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

2. Sea Gate View, Sewerby village, Bridlington The large conservatory has versatile space and views of the garden and beyond. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

3. Sea Gate View, Sewerby village, Bridlington The spacious lounge has French doors leading outside. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

4. Sea Gate View, Sewerby village, Bridlington The kitchen has fitted units and a feature bay window. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales