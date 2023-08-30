See inside this palatial property - for sale for first time in 40 years

An historic Yorkshire mansion house that was rebuilt in 1839 by Decimus Burton, one of England’s foremost architects, is on the market for the first time in 40 years with a guide price of £1,750,000.

The property near Tadcaster, made to resemble an 'Italianate palace', is currently owned by Mr Brian Ferguson, who was the architect of the Harrogate Convention Centre.

The 2nd Baron Howden commissioned Decimus Burton to rebuild Grimston Park mansion in 1839 and it remains a stunning example of the work of one of England’s foremost architects, who also created the enclosure of the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

Tim Waring, Prime Residential at GSC Grays, said: “This beautifully maintained home is now on the market for the first time in over four decades, presenting a truly unique and exceptional buying opportunity.

"Nestled within picturesque parkland the property retains many original features including a grand staircase while the library is now a wonderful 55ft long open plan living space.

"The property's location offers the best of both worlds – a country retreat that's also conveniently located to essential local amenities and transport options.”

Grimston Manor is approached through a pair of picturesque imposing gate lodges with a sweeping gravelled driveway leading to the portico entrance that is exclusive to the Grade II property.

The Manor extends overall to some 5500 sq ft with formal reception rooms on the ground floor including the impressive open plan library space with the sitting area having the original shelving as the backdrop.

The ground floor also features a central dining area and discreetly screened kitchen area while a hidden doorway leads to further storage and access to the basement area with utility space and a classic vaulted wine cellar.

The grand staircase is a focal point and leads to a central landing which has a studio or private office plus laundry on the northern side and the master bedroom suite to the south.

There are up to five further bedrooms and two bathrooms with one en suite, some with interconnecting doors, and so the potential to create further bedroom suites exists (subject to appropriate consents).

The grounds extend over all to around half an acre, and border open countryside with a mature south facing vista from the full width colonnade accessed from the main living space.

Grimston Manor is currently on the market with GSC Grays Boroughbridge office with a guide price of £1,750,000.

Tel: 01423 590500​ for more information.

1 . Grimston Manor, North Yorkshire The imposing frontage of the mansion that is on the market for the first time in 40 years. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

2 . Grimston Manor, North Yorkshire Stunning decorative detail can be seen throughout the interior. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

3 . Grimston Manor, North Yorkshire A spacious sitting room with a stunning central fireplace. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

4 . Grimston Manor, North Yorkshire The library is now a comfortable living space. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales