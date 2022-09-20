See inside this quaint cottage that holds a rare, historic artefact

Quirky ‘Inglenook’ is currently for sale in the moors village of Ugthorpe, not far from Whitby.

The cottage is believed to date back to the early 1600s, as can be seen in its old wooden beams and a ‘witching post’. Thick stone walls are also testament to its age.

Witching posts are peculiar to North York Moors cottages, and are pieces of oak wood which supported the smoke-hood of an inglenook fireplace, in the seventeenth century.

These posts have carvings that generally include a cross shaped like an X, placed there to prevent witches from flying down the chimney to do mischief in the cottage.

Inglenook's endearing character traits also include wood panelled walls in the lobby, and a snug beamed lounge with a Range fireplace, thought to have been salvaged at a later date from another property.

Another reception room has a fireplace, and a window with a charming view of the garden.

The kitchen has fitted units, and along with the ground floor bathroom with three piece suite, is part of an extension that has access to outdoors.

Two light and airy bedrooms linked by a connecting door are above on the refurbished first floor, reached by a new staircase. Both rooms have gable end windows, and skylights.

A delightful cottage garden is filled with shrubs and greenery, with a paved seating area by the pathway. A timber summerhouse adds to the facilities.

The property has a new roof of traditional materials including pan tiles and sandstone coping stones.

Within a lovely village setting, Inglenook, Ugthorpe, is for sale priced £200,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents. Call for more information on 01947 601301

