See inside this Robin Hood's Bay character cottage, for sale for £425,000

Grade ll Listed Burleigh Cottage, that was once in part a commercial property, has plenty of potential, and currently offers two reception rooms and three bedrooms.
Its front entrance door from New Road opens to a utility room and separate cloakroom that in turn, leads through to the dining kitchen. With underfloor heating, the green-painted kitchen, with space for table and chairs, has a wide front window with a fitted window seat,.and units with integrated appliances that include a double oven and a hob,a dishwasher, washing machine and fridge. An open pine staircase takes you to the first floor.
Here, there is a sitting room full of character, with exposed beams and arched recess features. There's a door to the rear hall and an archway through to the lounge.
This triangular shape room has windows including a front oriel bay window, and a cosy fireplace with a multifuel stove.
From the rear hall, a door opens out on to Brig Garth at the rear.
Stairs rise to the second floor and two bedrooms. The master bedroom has a sash window, a period style fireplace and a wash basin.There is a separate w.c., also with a wash basin.
A second double bedroom connects to the triangular shape bathroom, fitted with a spa panel bath with shower over, and a wash basin within a vanity unit.
A third floor bedroom or study has beams made from the masts of a ship, with a window to the gable and a dormer window to the rear.
In recent years the property has been re-roofed and a new stone lintel inserted to an upper bedroom window. External redecoration was completed in 2019.
There is a small coal shed outside.
Burleigh Cottage, Robin Hood's Bay, is for sale priced £425,000 with Richardson and Smith estate agents. Call 01947 602298 for details.