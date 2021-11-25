See inside this Robin Hood's Bay character cottage, for sale for £425,000

Grade ll Listed Burleigh Cottage, that was once in part a commercial property, has plenty of potential, and currently offers two reception rooms and three bedrooms.

Its front entrance door from New Road opens to a utility room and separate cloakroom that in turn, leads through to the dining kitchen. With underfloor heating, the green-painted kitchen, with space for table and chairs, has a wide front window with a fitted window seat,.and units with integrated appliances that include a double oven and a hob,a dishwasher, washing machine and fridge. An open pine staircase takes you to the first floor.

Here, there is a sitting room full of character, with exposed beams and arched recess features. There's a door to the rear hall and an archway through to the lounge.

This triangular shape room has windows including a front oriel bay window, and a cosy fireplace with a multifuel stove.

From the rear hall, a door opens out on to Brig Garth at the rear.

Stairs rise to the second floor and two bedrooms. The master bedroom has a sash window, a period style fireplace and a wash basin.There is a separate w.c., also with a wash basin.

A second double bedroom connects to the triangular shape bathroom, fitted with a spa panel bath with shower over, and a wash basin within a vanity unit.

A third floor bedroom or study has beams made from the masts of a ship, with a window to the gable and a dormer window to the rear.

In recent years the property has been re-roofed and a new stone lintel inserted to an upper bedroom window. External redecoration was completed in 2019.

There is a small coal shed outside.

Burleigh Cottage, Robin Hood's Bay, is for sale priced £425,000 with Richardson and Smith estate agents. Call 01947 602298 for details.

1. A character kitchen The dining kitchen has a fitted window seat and its facilities include integral appliances. Photo Sales

2. A beamed ceiling and large window This sitting room has alcove features, that are currently lined with bookshelves. Photo Sales

3. A bedroom or study This triangular shaped room makes a wonderful study, but could equally be converted back to a bedroom. Photo Sales

4. A light and bright bedroom This bedroom has a charming fireplace as a focal point, Photo Sales