See inside this very appealing character cottage, for sale near Scarborough

With much more space than might be imagined from a first glimpse of the property, this stone cottage is packed full of features and quirks that give it immense character, from a stunning inglenook fireplace, to open stonework and timber beams to ceilings and walls.
Modern luxuries and conveniences are by no means lacking, however, in the kitchen with diner, and stylish four-piece bathroom suite.
An attractive rear garden lies to the rear, and there’s a patio with pergola, along with off street parking.
The cottage interior includes, in full, an entrance porch, a living room with a large inglenook fireplace, a separate lounge and the modern breakfast kitchen at ground floor level.
On the first floor are three individually designed bedrooms and the family bathroom.
This property in Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough, is for sale at £325,000, with Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough.
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
