The attractive cottage frontage gives little indication of the space inside.The attractive cottage frontage gives little indication of the space inside.
The attractive cottage frontage gives little indication of the space inside.

See inside this very appealing character cottage, for sale near Scarborough

By Sally Burton
Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:01 BST
This intriguing cottage is for sale in a village to the north side of Scarborough.

With much more space than might be imagined from a first glimpse of the property, this stone cottage is packed full of features and quirks that give it immense character, from a stunning inglenook fireplace, to open stonework and timber beams to ceilings and walls.

Modern luxuries and conveniences are by no means lacking, however, in the kitchen with diner, and stylish four-piece bathroom suite.

An attractive rear garden lies to the rear, and there’s a patio with pergola, along with off street parking.

The cottage interior includes, in full, an entrance porch, a living room with a large inglenook fireplace, a separate lounge and the modern breakfast kitchen at ground floor level.

On the first floor are three individually designed bedrooms and the family bathroom.

This property in Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough, is for sale at £325,000, with Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The characterful living room has a lovely inglenook fireplace as a central feature.

1. Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough

The characterful living room has a lovely inglenook fireplace as a central feature. Photo: Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
A closer look at the lovely old fireplace, flanked by exposed stone walls and a beamed ceiling.

2. Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough

A closer look at the lovely old fireplace, flanked by exposed stone walls and a beamed ceiling. Photo: Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
A bright and modern kitchen has fitted units and breakfast bar.

3. Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough

A bright and modern kitchen has fitted units and breakfast bar. Photo: Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
This rustic and cosy lounge also has a feature fireplace.

4. Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough

This rustic and cosy lounge also has a feature fireplace. Photo: Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice