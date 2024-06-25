See the atrium-style lounge and fabulous bathroom feature inside this unique home

All are finished in luxurious contemporary style, with income potential as holiday lets.

The barn conversion has an entrance porch and hallway, with a large contemporary kitchen that has fitted units, integrated appliances, a utility room and a laundry storage area.

A living room at the central point of the building has a gallery landing above, that surrounds the living room with its feature light-well.

Two double bedrooms have their own en-suite bathrooms, with the main bedroom also having a dressing room.

To the rear of the conversion are two double length garages with power and lighting.

Attached to the barn conversion is a three bedroom cottage with an entrance porch, living room, dining room, kitchen with a full range of appliances and a rear access door.

To the first floor are three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite w.c., and a family bathroom with a three piece suite.

An additional one bedroom, self-contained annexe has an open plan living with kitchen area, a double bedroom and a shower room. There is versatile office space with light and power connection to the rear.

A gated driveway leads in to the property and its extensive grounds, with lawned gardens that carry great potential for a wide variety of uses.

This lifestyle property, in its entirety, has six bedrooms and four bathrooms within spacious and modern living accommodation.

Ebberston lies along the A170 Thirsk to Scarborough road, with both Scarborough and Malton within easy striking distance.

Forge Villa, Ebberston, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £1,100,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough​.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

