See the great family space within this south side Scarborough home
This spacious and modern detached home on the south side of Scarborough has bright and welcoming rooms, contributing to its great all-round family accommodation.
Three modern bathrooms to serve the three or four double bedrooms are just one bonus factor, along with several ground floor reception rooms, and good size gardens with a double garage and plenty of parking space.
From the spacious hallway, with cloakroom to the side, is the living room, that is made more impressive by a full bow window.
The two remaining, versatile reception rooms include one that is currently used as a gym but that could just as easily be a bedroom, a study, a play room or similar.
Fitted out with base and wall units, and a range of integral appliances, the kitchen with diner is sleek and modern. Then there's a rear hallway and a useful utility room that opens through to the integrated double garage.
An upstairs landing paves the way to the master bedroom with its large walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, and another double bedroom with an en-suite shower room that looks out over the South Cliff Golf Course.
There's a further double bedroom and the luxurious house bathroom.
Extensive lawned gardens are to be found to both the front and the rear of the house. Additionally, there is a garden shed, and a kennel with a run, that is fitted with both light and heating.
Plenty of the town’s services and amenities are within easy reach of the property, together with a seleciton of good schools and handy transport links.
This south side home in College Avenue, Scarborough, is for sale priced at £700,000 with CPH Property Services.
Call the agents on 01723 352235 for details.