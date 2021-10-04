See the perfect setting for this cottage near town and beach in Filey

Its rooms throughout are spacious, with original beams in many.

The kitchen has fitted units with a built-in electric double oven and a range of integrated appliances.

There’s also a rear lobby with utility space, and a ground floor cloakroom.

With the dining hall is a large lounge that has a brick back fireplace with a stove-style electric fire.

From the first floor landing are three bedrooms, the master with a luxurious four-piece en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes with shelving.

One front bedroom has alcove-style wardrobe space with a built in dresser, and there’s an additional family shower room.

On its corner plot within the grounds of quietly situated Church Cliff Farm, this home is accessed through remote control gates and has a private pathway through the enclosed garden.

Gardens are lawned with well established trees, bushes and shrubs.

The property, that has double glazed windows and gas fired central heating, includes a single garage and there are visitor parking spaces.

The Croft, Church Cliff Farm, Filey, is for sale with Nicholsons Estate Agents priced £399,950. Call 01723 362401 for more information.

