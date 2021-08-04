See the pool, sauna, and spacious rooms in this house, for sale in Scarborough

With its own private heated pool, set within established gardens, and with a sauna facility inside, this detached house in Scalby village has a great deal to offer.

With four bedrooms and a breakfasting kitchen, the house has a spacious lounge and separate dining room, with a study converted from the garage, and a ground floor WC.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, with the master suite having a dressing room, an en suite bathroom and a sauna.

Big picture windows feature add to the feeling of space in the house, while bringing in plenty of natural light.

The swimming pool is accessed down steps and through the rear garden with lawns and patios, made private by mature hedging and trees.

There is also a summer house.

Off road parking space is plentiful and there are many nearby local amenities and services. For anyone who enjoys country walks, Scalby Beck is close by.

This home on Station Road, Scalby, Scarborough, is for sale priced £730,000.

Contact, Hunters on 01723 336760.

Spacious rooms

Rooms with views

Mature trees, lawns and flower borders

Bedroom comfort