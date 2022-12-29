News you can trust since 1882
Described by the agents as an "ideal family home" this four bedroom detached house was built in the 1970's by Shepherd Homes Ltd of York. It is one of only seven of this particular design, all situated on the north side, with schools, shops and services close at hand.

See these coastal family homes for sale, all new on the market for New Year

Potential buyers seeking coastal homes for a New Year move might want to cast their eyes over these three detached properties for sale now in Bridlington.

By Sally Burton
3 hours ago

All new to the market in December, these Bridlington homes all have enclosed gardens and are in great locations. Take a look.

For full details on all the properties visit www.rightmove.co.uk or contact Belt Estate Agency on 01262 672253.

1. Viking Road, Bridlington, £319,950

The breakfast kitchen is part of an open plan living and dining area.

Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington

2. Viking Road, Bridlington, £319,950

The garden has a lawn and a decked seating area. The property also has a private driveway with parking space, and a garage.

Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington

3. Viking Road, Bridlington, £319,950

The spacious sitting room has large windows admitting plenty of of natural light. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington

4. Rosebery Avenue, Bridlington, £315,000

A spacious three bedroom detached house on the south side of Bridlington, close to the beach and foreshore, and a range of amenities.

Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington

