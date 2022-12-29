See these coastal family homes for sale, all new on the market for New Year

Potential buyers seeking coastal homes for a New Year move might want to cast their eyes over these three detached properties for sale now in Bridlington.
All new to the market in December, these Bridlington homes all have enclosed gardens and are in great locations. Take a look.
For full details on all the properties visit www.rightmove.co.uk or contact Belt Estate Agency on 01262 672253.
1. Viking Road, Bridlington, £319,950
The breakfast kitchen is part of an open plan living and dining area.
Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington
2. Viking Road, Bridlington, £319,950
The garden has a lawn and a decked seating area. The property also has a private driveway with parking space, and a garage.
Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington
3. Viking Road, Bridlington, £319,950
The spacious sitting room has large windows admitting plenty of of natural light. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington
4. Rosebery Avenue, Bridlington, £315,000
A spacious three bedroom detached house on the south side of Bridlington, close to the beach and foreshore, and a range of amenities.
Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington