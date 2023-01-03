See these great family semis that are on the New Year market now in Whitby

These semi-detached homes in Whitby all offer three to four bedrooms and are on the market now.
The properties, all ideal for families, have gardens and parking space, along with individual attractions such as a large workshop with one.
For more details about any of the properties displayed below, contact individual estate agents as shown, or view web listings at www.rightmove.co.uk
1. Holmstead Avenue, Whitby, £310,000
A sitting room, with feature fireplace and stove, opens through to a conservatory.
Photo: Bridgfords, Whitby
2. Holmstead Avenue, Whitby, £310,000
The property has a large rear garden with exceptional views, and a large workshop with electric connection.
Photo: Bridgfords, Whitby
3. Holmstead Avenue, Whitby, £310,000
One of the bedrooms, with far reaching views from the window. There are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom with this property, with a further bedroom or office area available in the loft.
Photo: Bridgfords, Whitby
4. Mulgrave View, Stainsacre, £315,000
This three bedroom semi, in the village of Stainsacre on the outskirts of Whitby, carries the possibility of a fourth attic bedroom with en suite facility. On a sizeable plot, with a front garden and rear patio, the property has a conservatory and a bright and roomy lounge with diner.
Photo: Bridgfords, Whitby