See these three distinctive apartments that are on the market now

1. Manor Street, Bridlington, £105,000

A stylish one-bed, second-floor apartment in a central town location. The building was used as a bank and was converted to apartments in 2014. This apartment has stunning original features, with many amenities on the doorstep and close to both harbour and foreshore. Accommodation with Upvc double glazing and gas central heating, comprises a communal entrance with door phone system, and stairs to the first floor. An inner hall has access to insulated loft space. The kitchen has fitted units, an electric oven, gas hob, and integrated fridge freezer, plus a utility room. There's a lounge with log burning stove, and three sash windows, a double bedroom, and a stylish shower room. The apartment is leasehold, 125 years from 2014 with a £45 monthly charge which includes ground rent, and maintenance and building insurance. Not to be used for holiday lets.

Photo: Belt Estate Agency