See these three fabulous farmhouses for sale now around Whitby

These appealing farmhouses – each with a unique offering, are all currently for sale around Whitby.
One of the properties has a cottage attached, one is a smallholding with some 25 acres, and one has previously been used as holiday accommodation, with a contemporary interior.
Take a closer look through the gallery with further details of each farmhouse below. Full information on the properties featured is available on the Rightmove portal www.rightmove.co.uk or from the estate agents handling the sales, as listed below.
1. Newholm Green Farm, Newholm, Whitby
A farmhouse kitchen with oak units and a range cooker, that is open to the dining area.
Photo: Astins, Whitby
2. Newholm Green Farm, Newholm, Whitby
The property has a well maintained garden with an attractive pergola and paved area.
Photo: Astins, Whitby
3. Newholm Green Farm, Newholm, Whitby
The lounge in Newholm Green Cottage. There is also a kitchen and diner with a stable door to the private garden, an under-stair w.c., a first floor double bedroom and bathroom, and two double bedrooms above.
Photo: Astins, Whitby
4. Raw Pastures, New Gardens, Whitby
This stone farmhouse with contemporary interiors is in a rural setting close to the coast. New Gardens is a collection of former farm buildings arranged round a courtyard at the end of a farm track on the east of the town.
Raw Pastures, New Gardens, Whitby, is for sale priced £550,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, tel. 01947 601301.
Photo: Hope and Braim