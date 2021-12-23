See this charming cottage, for sale within a lovely village close to Whitby

Along with its recently refurbished accommodation, Rambler Cottage has an exceptionally large garden with its elevated plot, that enjoys fantastic views of surrounding countryside.
Priced at £325,000, it has masses of potential, with a spacious interior that has original features intact, and benefits from plenty of natural light.
An exposed brick fireplace and log burner is a warming feature within the lounge, contrasting with a bespoke metal spiral staircase.
Along with a dining area is a ground floor bedroom, and a family bathroom with both a shower cubicle, and a freestanding bath.
The fitted farmhouse kitchen has a large range cooker and Belfast sink with open brickwork and a range of blue units.
To the first floor are two double bedrooms, both with eaves storage, and windows with stunning outlooks.
The property has under-floor heating throughout, and a 'Worcester' boiler.
A shared driveway leads to the rear of the cottage.
For more information on Rambler Cottage, Stainsacre, Whitby, contact Astins, Whitby, on 01947 821122.