See this cottage in a great 'coast and country' location, for sale near Scarborough

With walks both down to the beach, and on to the Cleveland Way amid beautiful countryside, Mole End on the edge of Cloughton village has an enviable location.

It is also just three miles to Scarborough and all its amenities.

Within the Court Green development, the cottage was once part of Court Green Farmhouse, and has been carefully modernised to its open plan living style, while retaining older features.

The property’s interior is light and bright, with double glazed windows throughout.

Its high spec kitchen with doors to front and rear includes a central island and an Aga, while the open plan living and dining room has a bay window, and can also be entered via steps from the hall.

Two double bedrooms are on the first floor with a house bathroom that includes both bath and a separate shower.

A spiral staircase takes you up to a further bedroom, or a possible study, above on the second floor.

Along with its great location, the established tiered cottage gardens include a lawn and flower beds, patio and seating areas, with a private courtyard and a vegetable garden.

There is plenty of parking space too.

The village has two pubs and a church, and has a primary school in an adjacent village that is within walking distance.

Mole End, Cloughton, is priced £425,000 with Cundalls.

Call 01751 472766 for more information.

