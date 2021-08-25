See this four-bed bungalow, for sale in a Scarborough hot spot

This pristine home in a peaceful setting has lovely gardens and a spacious first floor conservatory.

Its bespoke dining kitchen​ includes integrated appliances among fitted units, and leads through to the conservatory.

A hallway and living room with a feature fireplace are on the ground floor, with three double bedrooms, all with fitted storage.

The fourth double bedroom is on the first floor, with an adjoining lounge area that could become a a home office.

There’s another first floor room, ideal as a dressing room or a snug.

A gated pathway sides the front lawned garden, with its flower beds and shrubs.

The large rear garden, with trees and flower beds, has a sizeable patio.

There’s a detached double garage, and a useful garden shed.

This home on Hay Brow Close, Scalby, is priced £595,000 with Andrew Cowen estate and letting agents. Call 01723 377707 for more information.

1. Open plan living The stylish living room and dining area within the property Photo Sales

2. Light and space The conservatory is accessed through double doors from the lounge. Photo Sales

3. The dining kitchen A spacious fitted kitchen with cream units. Photo Sales

4. Access outside from the kitchen A patio and lawned garden can be seen through the kitchen doors and windows. Photo Sales